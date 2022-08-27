“Twenty-eight years ago, B.B. Gardens was little more than 15 acres of dead orange trees,” said Cathy Brown. Then a miracle occurred. “We spotted our first pair of Scrub-Jays near Flag Lake, and it changed our lives forever.”

Now Cathy Brown and her husband Bruce own and operate B.B. Gardens, a sanctuary they began to help save the Florida Scrub-Jay from extinction.

Recommended for you