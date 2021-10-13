AVON PARK — City council candidate Thelma Foster is a life-long resident of Avon Park except for the nine years she served in the U.S. Army.
She has worked for the Department of Children and Families.
Fellow candidate Berniece Taylor encouraged her to run for city council because there will be three open seats, Foster said. “I had wanted to do it years ago when I was younger,” but there weren’t any people at that time who were interested in backing her to run.
Foster said she prayed about and decided to run.
“I love Avon Park; I always have,” she said. “It is a great city. “When I was in the military [1977-1985] that is all I talked about and they always called me ‘country’ because I spoke country.”
Foster told everyone that when she got out of the military she was going back home because of her love for the city.
“This is a great place and it can be a better place for everyone, not just a few, but it can be a better place for everyone and that is why I am running,” she said.
As a councilmember, Foster said she would address the lack of maintenance for Lake Tulane.
Donaldson Park and Lake Verona are kept up, but when she looks at her favorite lake, she remembers it as it was when she was young, but now it is overgrown.
“You used to be able to walk all the way around Lake Tulane to fish and I love to fish,” Foster said. “Now you can’t even walk around Lake Tulane and fish.”
The city does just a little bit and goes on about its business, but it’s neglected and she wants it better than that, she said.
Foster said she is also getting tired of the potholes in the streets.
If elected, she wants to try to make sure roads get resurfaced when potholes have been repeatedly filled to no success.
“Let’s make it a smooth surface and get rid of all the little potholes and resurface that part of the street,” Foster said.
Also, concerning roadway maintenance, Foster noted that some intersections can become hazardous if the painted lane stripes and arrows are faded. That can cause confusion for drivers as to which way they should be going.
“So I want to make sure that is taken care of in my first three years,” she said. “If I can’t get those little things done in my first three years, I probably won’t run again, because I haven’t done anything.”