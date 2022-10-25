SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has four applicants, including three from Sebring, for the position of School Board attorney.
The applicants from Sebring are: Brett Hargaden, Shannon Nash and Garrett Roberts. The out-of-county applicant is David Raulerson of Punta Gorda.
School Board attorney John McClure informed the School Board in July that after serving the district for 22 years he would be retiring at the end of the year.
“If you wish to select local counsel, you may do so,” McClure said, when he announced his pending departure. “This is not a position where you have to advertise for low bid or anything like that. You are able to select the person that you want.”
The School Board will have a special meeting today with two agenda items: to develop materials and criteria for selection of the school board attorney and consider approval to authorize the board attorney to engage outside legal counsel when needed.
Incoming School Board Members Reese Martin and Nicole Radonski, who will be sworn into office on Nov. 22, have been present at the School Board meetings since they were elected and they plan to be present in the audience for this special meeting.
Today’s special meeting will be the last meeting for outgoing School Board Members Bill Brantley and Jill Compton-Twist.
The School Board will have its annual reorganizational meeting at 8:30 a.m., Nov. 22, when the board will select a chair, vice chair and set meeting dates and attend to any matters required for transaction of business.
The School Board will interview the School Board attorney applicants starting at 10 a.m., Nov. 22.