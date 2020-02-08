SEBRING — It was a Super Tuesday of sorts with four local incumbents deciding to pre-file Tuesday to run for re-election in 2020.
Superintendent of Schools Brenda K. Longshore, Property Appraiser Carl Raymond McIntyre, Tax Collector Eric Thomas Zwayer and Supervisor of Elections Penny S. Ogg all are shown as “active and pre-filed” as Republicans on the Highlands Supervisor of Elections website.
Assistant Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy said the four had pre-filed on Tuesday.
Is there a significance or reason for pre-filing on Feb. 4?
“No,” Healy replied. “It is considered filing early if you file way back in 2019, but some people want to get exposure and get their name out there. So that is why some people file well in advance, because they need that time to get their campaign on the ground.
“It’s no magic date, it is just that they all wanted to get it on the books,” she said.
Currently there is a total of 21 local candidates who have pre-filed.
The petitions are due May 11, so candidates have a three-month window to get their petitions in if they don’t want to pay the qualifying fee, Healy said.
Normally January and February are busy months for people to announce they are going to run for that particular election cycle.
Thus far, none of the four incumbents who pre-filed on Tuesday have challengers who have pre-filed.
The qualifying period for the 2020 elections — Primary on Aug. 18 and General Election on Nov. 3 — is noon June 8 through noon June 12.
For a listing of local candidates, go online to votehighlands.com.