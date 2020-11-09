SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County has four applicants who will be interviewed for an assistant superintendent position.
Iris Borghese will be resigning from the position of assistant superintendent of secondary programs effective Nov. 27.
The School District advertised the position recently and among the applicants, four qualified to be interviewed, including one current district employee, Hill-Gustat Middle School Principal Chris Doty and three from outside the district.
The other applicants are:
• Nia Campbell — Lives in Winter Haven and is currently a principal and adjunct instructor.
• Rory Stapleton — Lives in Sebring and was previously employed as a teacher with the School Board of Highlands County.
• Donna Parks — Lives in Zolfo Springs and is currently a coordinator for Hardee County Schools (testing coordinator at Hardee Senior High).
While the district looks to fill the district office opening, there are many other positions that are being advertised.
The district is advertising for 10 middle school teaching positions, four high school teaching positions, four elementary teaching positions and two K-12 teaching positions.
Also, there are nine school support staff positions that are open, six athletics/activities positions, two in transportation and one opening in each of the following areas: Facilities & Maintenance, Student Support Services, secretarial/clerical and substitute.