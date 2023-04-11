France Marseille Building Collapse

An excavator clears debris on the scene where a building collapsed, in Marseille, southern France, Monday, April 10.

 BISHR EL TOUNI/AP PHOTO

MARSEILLE (AP) — Two bodies were found Monday in the rubble following an explosion that collapsed a building in the southern French city of Marseille, bringing the confirmed death toll to four as rescuers continue searching for four more people who are unaccounted-for.

Two other bodies had previously been found overnight. The judicial authority will proceed to identify the victims, firefighters said in a statement.

