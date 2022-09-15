India France

In this photo from Indian Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar’s Twitter handle, Jaishankar shakes hand with French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna in New Delhi, India, Wednesday. India and France on Wednesday discussed the security situation in the Indo-Pacific region and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including concerns of food security and rising inflation, officials said.

 INDIAN FOREIGN MINISTER S. JAISHANKAR’S TWITTER HANDLE via AP

NEW DELHI (AP) — The French foreign minister said Wednesday that the war in Ukraine will not overshadow France’s commitments to the Indo-Pacific region, where India and its allies view China’s rising influence with suspicion.

Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed the security situation in the region and the consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including concerns about food security and rising inflation, officials said.

