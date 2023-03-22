WASHINGTON — Rep. Scott Franklin (FL-18) introduced the National Osceola Turkey Day Resolution on Friday that would designate March 18 as the official National Osceola Turkey Day. This bill shows the Florida Congressional delegation’s appreciation for the Osceola Turkey and support for its conservation.

The Osceola turkey is one of five sub-species of the native North American turkey. It’s unique to the Florida peninsula and is distinguished by its black wings with small white bands, as well as its dark brown-tipped tail feathers. The turkey prized by hunters from across the country as part of the “Grand Slam,” a challenge where hunters harvest all four turkey species found in the United States.

