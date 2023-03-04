SEBRING — U.S. Rep. Scott Franklin said there are two truths about the U.S. House of Representatives when it comes to getting things done.
First, if you don’t have 218 votes, you’ve got nothing, he said. Second, there’s a big difference between authorizing something and appropriations.
“There are appropriators, and everyone else is a big debate club,” Franklin said.
That said, he told the Highlands County Citrus Growers Association at their 33rd annual meeting on Thursday night that he hopes his appointment to the House Committee on Appropriations, and its Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, will help him to help move forward a new Farm Bill.
In addition, he said, his fellow Republican Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott are working to get continued relief for growers affected by the late-January freeze.
Currently, the standard for the ratio of total soluble solids (sugars) to anhydrous citric acid in juice oranges, referred to as the Brix value, has been lowered to accommodate those affected by the freeze.
Franklin said his colleagues are working on a bill to further accommodate this change. A temporary lowering of that standard will end at 11:59 p.m. Monday, March 20.
Franklin also wants to see funding provided to growers affected by the combined disasters of the freeze, two hurricanes and the hailstorm, all of which are affecting this season’s crop.
He said politics have still come into play and have encumbered the process of getting help to those who need it.
“Things shouldn’t be political. Even this disaster assistance has been political,” Franklin said. “The money is the money, whoever gets the credit.”
Even so, he said a lot of Floridian congressional members, from both sides of the aisle, see the need to help out Florida agriculture, including citrus growers.
Franklin also talked about his plan for a simplified federal grant process for small governments, those serving 50,000 people or less. Calling District 18 the “Florida Heartland District,” he noted that he’s representing an area that, historically, had its needs coupled with those of the coasts, where cities and governments have more resources to secure and utilize grants.
“Rural, smaller communities usually got the short end of the stick,” Franklin said, calling his district, “the south half of Florida that doesn’t touch salt water,” and as he described it, “the largest agricultural district east of the Mississippi [River].”
When asked by the Highlands News-Sun, he said he doesn’t have a plan for how those programs would get simplified. He prefers to ask agencies to make those simplifications and ask them to find the way.
Franklin said he wants to see trade agreements amended to better protect domestic production, and to preserve hope of prosperity for future generations.
“A lot of people coming into the workforce don’t believe [in it],” Franklin said. “We’ve basically stolen the ‘American Dream’ from our kids.”
Restoring that dream and getting the government to help the way it should, he said, is his goal.
Speaking prior to Franklin, Matt Joyner, executive vice president/CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, said that every grower in Florida, whether a member of the Mutual or not, should look into how the organization can help them.
The past year has had weather disaster challenges, along with the constant struggles against disease, in the midst of an 80% drop in production from the industry’s heyday, in less time than the Highlands Growers Association’s history.
Joyner said he’s been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture on how to get more aid to growers, and working with the Food and Drug Administration to keep the Brix value at a level that can let cold-ravaged fruit compete.
He also hopes to see programs that will replace each damaged tree with two or three trees, to help bolster production.
He encouraged growers to get engaged and stay involved with all their organizations in the midst of struggles the industry is facing.
“We need all hands on deck,” Joyner said.