SEBRING — The School Board of Highlands County’s defense attorney claims fraud on the part of the plaintiff in a negligence lawsuit against the School District.
The alleged fraud involves a lawsuit filed on Oct. 24, 2019, which states that on Aug. 20, 2018 Marielys Diaz Luna was injured in an accident with a school bus while she was driving her vehicle.
Luna’s injuries included pain and suffering, disability, disfigurement, mental anguish ... loss of earnings, loss of the ability to earn money and aggravation of a previously existing injuring, the lawsuit complaint stated.
The School Board’s initial defense in the lawsuit stated Luna was herself guilty of negligence, which was a “proximate” cause of the accident and any alleged resulting injuries. The injuries complained of by Luna resulted from her failure to utilize an available and fully-operational seat belt in the vehicle so her damages should be reduced accordingly.
In September, the School District’s attorney filed a motion to have the lawsuit dismissed for the plaintiff’s “fraud on the court.”
During interrogatories under oath, the plaintiff alleged injuries to her neck, shoulder and back and denied any prior similar injuries, according to the motion to dismiss.
The defendant has learned that the plaintiff has a significant prior history of neck, back and shoulder pain along with a history of treatment, according to the motion. The defendant’s documentation included an emergency room visit with complaints of neck and back pain in Feb 2017 and another earlier emergency room visit for lower back pain and doctor visits for neck, back and shoulder pain.
Luna’s attorney countered the the motion to dismiss fraud claim stating, the defendant failed to meet its high burden to conclusively show that the plaintiff has sentiently set in motion an unconscionable scheme to defraud this court. As Florida courts routinely note, that any alleged inconsistencies are a matter for a jury to gauge when ascertaining credibility.
A hearing on the Defendant’s Motion to Dismiss for Plaintiff’s Fraud of the Court is scheduled for today. The hearing via telephone will be before Judge David Ward.
Attorney William H. Winters of Winters & Yonker, Tampa, is representing Diaz.
The School Board is being represented in the case by Alan Sang of the Winter Park law firm of Carman, Beauchamp, Sang & Gonzales, P.A.
A Sept. 1 mediation session ended with no agreement/settlement.
A pretrial conference has been scheduled for Nov. 19 with Judge David Ward presiding.
A jury trial is scheduled for Dec. 7.