Israel US McCarthy

U.S. Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy speaks during his visit to the Yad Vashem World Holocaust Remembrance Center in Jerusalem, Monday, May 1, 2023.

 OHAD ZWIGENBERG/AP PHOTO

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israeli lawmakers are reconvening after a month-long parliament recess on Monday, resuming the fight over a contentious government plan to overhaul the judiciary that has split Israelis and drawn concern from Israel’s most important ally, the United States.

The tensions will be on full display when the highest-ranking Republican politician in the U.S., House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, addresses the Knesset later Monday.

