For the past five months, on the fourth Saturday, a bright blue, classic 1967 Chevy El Camino parks in the parking lot behind Wawa, near Subway, in Lake Placid. The owners get out and set up a blue canopy. Then, the sign goes up – FREE GROCERIES. All of a sudden, cars begin to pull up. Some are just curious, but others are there to accept a bag of food to help their families.
This mission is the work of a Lake Placid couple, Tony and Amy Green, who live nearby. They are not rich, but they feel God wants them to help others. So, they regularly go off to Sam’s Club to purchase food, which they divide up into packages. Then, once a month they wave to cars passing by ‘their spot’, and point to their homemade sign.
The only question they ask of the recipients is, “Is there anything in your life that we can help you pray for.” Amy Green has a little notebook where she writes down their request so they don’t forget.
While the couple has the blessing of Highlands Baptist Church, where they are members, they spend around $400 a month out of their own pocket for the food. Occasionally, a car will pull up with a donation for what they do.
Tony Green says that he is retired after working for 40 years in automotive parts sales. Meanwhile, Amy works at the VA Clinic in Sebring where she is a phlebotomist. They met online in 2019. He was living in Riverview, near Tampa. As their relationship flourished, he came to Lake Placid to meet Amy in person and soon marry her.
And then there’s the story about the El Camino.
Tony’s father bought it new in 1967 and in 1973 he inherited it. He later had to sell it. Then years later, he learned that it was for sale and was able to buy it back. Today, he’s bringing it back to its former glory. He says when people see it parked in the lot, they recognize it and see the sign.
While each bag might not contain anything exciting, the contents will help a family in need. Inside there’s canned chicken, black beans, rice, mac & cheese, a can of corn, a can of green beans, and a fruit cup. All are name brand products. They are worth about $12 apiece.
The couple feel that God brought them and their El Camino together, so they want to give back by being in ‘their spot’ every fourth Saturday, from 9 a.m. to noon. FREE GROCERIES.