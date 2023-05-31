For the past five months, on the fourth Saturday, a bright blue, classic 1967 Chevy El Camino parks in the parking lot behind Wawa, near Subway, in Lake Placid. The owners get out and set up a blue canopy. Then, the sign goes up – FREE GROCERIES. All of a sudden, cars begin to pull up. Some are just curious, but others are there to accept a bag of food to help their families.

This mission is the work of a Lake Placid couple, Tony and Amy Green, who live nearby. They are not rich, but they feel God wants them to help others. So, they regularly go off to Sam’s Club to purchase food, which they divide up into packages. Then, once a month they wave to cars passing by ‘their spot’, and point to their homemade sign.

