SEBRING — Free income tax preparation sites that have operated in Highlands County for many years are part of a program called VITA/TCE in which the Internal Revenue Service partners with sponsoring organizations that set up and manage sites staffed by trained and certified volunteers who prepare and submit Federal and state income tax returns at no cost to the taxpayer. There are no age requirements or income restrictions but the focus is on low to moderate income persons with an emphasis on those 60 and over.
AARP sponsors the greatest number of these programs nationwide, and once included those in Avon Park, Lake Placid and Sebring. However, recent changes in AARP’s policies and procedures caused the volunteers in Sebring and Avon Park to decide they could better serve their clients by remaining in the VITA/TCE program but under different sponsorship.
Initially, only Federal income tax returns were prepared locally since Florida has no state income tax. Many of the clients are snowbirds and that meant that after they prepared their Federal return, they then had to pay someone else to do the state return. Clients were delighted when several years ago the program was allowed to prepare state returns too. With a staff that included retired tax professionals and certified public accountants, as well as some volunteers who had been preparing Federal and state returns for many years, this quickly became a part of the program.
“Last year AARP directed we could no longer prepare state returns because we had not received tax training by each state,” said a program representative. “One of our retired tax professionals said he was highly insulted to be told he was not qualified to do something which any ordinary tax payer is allowed to do himself.”
Changes in software and equipment mandated by AARP have also caused major difficulties the last two years. “Last year we were told we had to turn in all of our windows computers and were given Chromebooks instead. The Chromebooks were not compatible with the printers and this caused endless frustration for our volunteers,” said the representative.
The group found out that these and other changes were not coming from the IRS but from AARP and asked the IRS about other options. They learned that under new sponsorship they could work directly with the IRS to receive not only all the IRS publications, training and certification but also computers, printers and software.
Bill Shelton, who has been the Sebring tax coordinator for 14 years, asked Pastor Rob Maulella whether Faith Lutheran Church would become a VITA/TCE partner with IRS and sponsor the Sebring site. “Faith Lutheran Church gave us free use of their church hall 12 years ago when we had outgrown our previous location, and was familiar with our operation and our volunteers,” said the representative. Maulella presented it to the church board who unanimously adopted it as part of their outreach ministry to the community.
The coordinator at Avon Park, Linda Pomeroy and her staff, made the same decision for the same reasons and are now sponsored by Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.
“We are very grateful to these churches for being our sponsors,” said a representative. “We look forward to welcoming returning and new clients this tax season and for many more to come.”
Both sites are staffed by qualified, trained volunteers who are tested and certified by the IRS. Both sites are preparing taxes by appointment only, and following COVID precautions for the the wearing of face masks and social distancing. Your return will be prepared onsite, filed electronically and you will be given a printed copy to take with you.
Faith Lutheran Church is at 2740 Lakeview Drive in Sebring. Coordinator is Bill Shelton, 863-385-3802. Tax preparation by appointment only each Monday and Wednesday from Feb. 1 through April 14, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can be made in person on those same days.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church is at 595 E. Main St. in Avon Park. Coordinator is Linda Pomeroy, 607-434-8208. Tax preparation will be by appointment only on each Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 through April 15, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments can be made in person on those same days.