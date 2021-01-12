SEBRING — Two free income tax preparation sites that have served Highlands County for many years will open in February to prepare and file Federal and state tax returns. Volunteers are trained and certified by the IRS. There are no age requirements or income restrictions. The focus is on low to middle income persons with an emphasis on those 60 and over.
Unlike previous years, you cannot just walk in and wait a turn. Due to COVID-19, an appointment must be made in advance by visiting the site of your choice at the dates and times listed below. If you have questions or concerns, call the local coordinators. Do not call the churches as they are unable to help with appointments or tax issues.
Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive, Sebring. Local coordinator is Bill Shelton. Call 863-385-3802.
Appointments can be made Monday-Friday, Jan. 18-29 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days.
Tax preparation will be on each Monday and Wednesday, Feb. 1 through April 14 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St., Avon Park. Local coordinator is Linda Pomeroy. Call 607-434-8208.
Appointments can be made on Tuesday and Thursday, Jan. 19, Jan. 21, Jan. 26 and Jan. 28 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Appointments can also be made on the tax preparation days.
Tax preparation will be on each Tuesday and Thursday, Feb. 2 through April 15 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.