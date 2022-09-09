Inmate Freed Compensation

Malcolm Alexander, left, 58, was roughly the same age as his grandson son Malcolm Stewart, Jr., 20, center, next to his son Malcolm Stewart before a press conference shortly after his release in New Orleans, La., on Jan. 30, 2018. Alexander, a Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades until conviction in a 1979 rape was thrown out in 2018, is now fighting for compensation for being wrongfully convicted. The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that attorneys for Alexander took his argument for compensation to a state appeals court on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022.

 MATTHEW HINTON/THE TIMES-PICAYUNE/THE NEW ORLEANS ADVOCATE via AP

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana man imprisoned for nearly four decades until conviction in a 1979 rape was thrown out in 2018 is now fighting for compensation for being wrongfully convicted.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports that attorneys for Malcolm Alexander took his argument for compensation to a state appeals court on Thursday.

