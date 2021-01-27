AVON PARK — The Highlands County Sheriff's Office on Saturday arrested James Francis Freehan V, 29, of Orlando and Jimmy Guyton Jr., 31, in reference to a fight in progress at the Avon Park Walmart and the subjects having guns.
Deputies were called out in reference to a fight in progress at Walmart in Avon Park and both subjects having guns. When deputies arrived, a crowd of people were exiting the building, some yelling in a chaotic manner that someone had a gun. A bystander pointed out to deputies that a male subject that was exiting the store was one of the men with a gun. Deputies detained the man, identified as Guyton, who advised them that he had two guns on his person. While deputies spoke with Guyton, another male, Freehan, pulled a handgun from Guyton's waistband and tried to hand it to deputies. Freehan was commanded to put the weapon on the ground and Guyton pulled a second handgun from his pocket to show deputies who retrieved both weapons from the two men, according to reports.
While Guyton was being handcuffed, Freehan caused a physical altercation with another person and ended up striking a witness in the face. Deputies secured Freehan after some resistance. While the witness was speaking to deputies, Freehan spit on the witness. During the altercation between deputies and Freehan, Guyton attempted to free himself with a handcuff key he had concealed on his person. When deputies finally advised Guyton to get into the back of the patrol car, he told deputies "I'm about to fight you," reports said.
Surveillance video showed Freehan walking away from the customer service desk while holding a small child. When Freehan passed by Guyton, he struck Freehan in the face, causing Freehan to drop the child who hit the floor. The two men began fighting during which one of the handguns fell to the floor and as the fight progressed the second handgun also fell to the floor. Guyton retrieved both handguns and the two men then make their way to the grocery side exit where deputies met up with them, according to reports.
Freehan was charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct (affray), two misdemeanor counts of battery and one misdemeanor count of resisting an officer without violence. Guyton was charged with one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct (affray), one felony count of neglect of a child without great harm and one felony count of possession of a concealed handcuff key while in custody. Both men bonded out on Sunday, Jan. 24.