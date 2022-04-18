SEBRNG — Redistricting will be the topic when the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County meets on Saturday, April 23. Redistricting refers to the redrawing of state legislative districts and Congressional districts every 10 years to account for changes in population, as reflected in the decennial U.S. Census.
Ellen Freidin, CEO of Fair Districts Now, will be the guest speaker.
In 2010, Freidin spearheaded two citizen initiatives regarding electoral redistricting, which won 63% of the vote and led to the passage of two amendments to the Florida constitution.
Under amendments 5 and 6 respectively, Florida House and Senate districts and Congressional districts may not be drawn to favor or disfavor an incumbent or political party, to deny racial minorities equal opportunity in the political process, or to diminish the ability of minority voters to elect a representative of their choice. Districts also must be contiguous, compact, as equal in population as possible, and where feasible must make use of existing city, county and geographical boundaries.
When the 2012 legislature drew maps that disregarded the Fair Districts amendments, the Florida Supreme Court replaced them with maps that complied with the Constitution. Those maps were in place for the 2016-2020 elections and significantly leveled the political playing field in the state. As a result, additional minority representatives were elected.
This year, the legislature must redraw the maps, based on the results of the 2020 Census. Because population has increased, Florida is also entitled to one more Congressional seat.
At first, Legislative passage of State House and Senate districts went unchallenged by outside parties. The Senate passed a bipartisan plan for Florida’s Congressional districts.
Then, in an unprecedented move, Governor Ron DeSantis proposed his own Congressional maps. The maps reduce the number of Black leaning districts from four to two and dramatically expand the number of GOP-led districts.
To appease the governor, the Republican-controlled legislature drew two new maps. The governor vetoed both and called a special session for April 19-22 to come up with another map.
Freidin will explain to DWC members why none of the Congressional maps proposed thus far are constitutional.
The DWC meeting will take place at 10 a.m. at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway. Come early and enjoy coffee and light snacks.