France Pension Tensions

Police surround protesters in Paris, Sunday, March 19, 2023. A spattering of protests were planned to continue in France over the weekend against President Macron’s controversial pension reform, as garbage continued to reek in the streets of Paris and beyond owing to continuing action by refuse collectors.

 LEWIS JOLY/AP PHOTO

PARIS (AP) — France’s government is fighting for its survival Monday against no-confidence motions filed by lawmakers who are furious that President Emmanuel Macron used special constitutional powers to force through an unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without giving them a vote.

National Assembly lawmakers are set to vote in the afternoon on two no-confidence motions, one from the far-right National Rally and the other, more threatening one from a small group that has gathered support across the left.

