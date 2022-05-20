SEBRING — Gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried will be the guest speaker at the Saturday, May 28, meeting of the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County. The meeting, which will start at 10 a.m., will be held at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway.
In January,Democratic political consultant James Carville said, “Nikki Fried is the real deal. At every turn, she’s beat expectations and gotten things done. She won a long-shot race in 2018 and has spent every day since fighting for all Floridians and standing up to Ron DeSantis.”
Fried, an attorney, is currently Florida Commissioner of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the only Democrat in Governor Ron DeSantis’ cabinet.
Some of the changes she has brought to the FDACS include starting a workgroup to bring new ideas and technologies to Florida agriculture, opening a new state veterinary laboratory, supporting Florida citrus, and fighting citrus greening.
Fried is also a champion of the emerging hemp industry. She finalized state rule making before the USDA did. She promotes hemp as a lucrative supplemental crop for farmers.
Fried is also focused on cleaning the state’s waters. She appointed a new director of Agricultural Water Policy who will strive to get more farmers to use best management practices, including the latest water-conserving science and technology.
Fried also secured legislative funding for additional personnel to reduce the initial review times for concealed weapons licenses and to insure that all background checks are completed in a timely fashion.
Born and raised in Miami, Fried has bachelor’s, master’s, and juris doctor degrees from the University of Florida.
She began her career in public service as a public defender in Alachua County, where she become head of the Felony Division. She then went into private practice in South Florida, defending homeowners against foreclosure during the 2007-2008 housing crisis.
Her career as a lobbyist took off when she joined the law firm Colodny Fass in Tallahassee where she advocated before the Florida Legislature for a range of clients, including foster children, school boards, and the medical marijuana industry.
“After gaining licensed medical marijuana grower San Felasco Nurseries as a client, she was quoted telling Cannibis News Florida, “I realized that medical marijuana is a fast growing industry and the company needed my undivided attention.”
So in 2017, Fried started her own consulting firm, Igniting Florida. She became a prominent marijuana lobbyist, heavily involved in legislative as well as regulatory efforts to expand patient access to the product.
At the DWC meeting, Fried will discuss her goals and aspirations as governor, including her plan to lower costs and raise Floridians’ standard of living.