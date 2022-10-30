AVON PARK — Friends of the Avon Park Library is a group sourced 100% by volunteers that help the public library and use the funds from its used bookstore to benefit the library in numerous ways.

When the library removes books from their shelves to make room for new titles, the Friends of the Library take those purged titles and add them to their shelves in the bookstore. The Friends sell these books, and other items, to raise money that is then put back into the library for things like providing shopping bags for library patrons, replacing furniture, organizing community events, purchasing new computers and money for new books.

