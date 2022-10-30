AVON PARK — Friends of the Avon Park Library is a group sourced 100% by volunteers that help the public library and use the funds from its used bookstore to benefit the library in numerous ways.
When the library removes books from their shelves to make room for new titles, the Friends of the Library take those purged titles and add them to their shelves in the bookstore. The Friends sell these books, and other items, to raise money that is then put back into the library for things like providing shopping bags for library patrons, replacing furniture, organizing community events, purchasing new computers and money for new books.
The Friends group is independent of the library, but their relationship is important.
“The Friends of the Library organizations are vital to our public libraries because not only do they provide funding for our library programming, but they also enable partnerships and support,” said Highlands Library System Manager Vikki Brown. “Friends of the Library groups have supplemented public library budgets in the past by providing critical items when necessary. These items have included computers, furniture, new flooring, freshly painted interiors and more. The Friends of the Library groups are volunteers that raise funds through book sales and other fundraising methods and develop plans with the librarians on how those funds can best serve the library. The relationships between the public libraries and the Friends of the Libraries organizations are built on a foundation of mutual interest and communication.”
Sally Compton has been a volunteer with the Friends of the Library in Avon Park for more than five years. She said that the Friends fill the Little Libraries in Avon Park that you see around. They sell the gently used books, movies, puzzles, magazines and more that are donated by the community. Everything is donated, either by the library or members of the community.
Everything in the Friends of the Library bookstore is $2 or less. If you’ve ever been in the Avon Park Public Library and seen the table near the entrance with books for 25 cents or the table filled with red bags full of books for $2-$3, that’s the Friends of the Library. But they have a used bookstore too.
Inside the bookstore you will find a treasure trove of delights for readers and non-readers alike. They receive donations that include puzzles, magazines and even DVDs. If it’s books you’re looking for, they have hardcover and paperback books ranging from your typical fiction titles with genres like science fiction, mystery, romance and children’s books, to nonfiction such as cookbooks, how-to books and biographies.
And if you need to fax a document, they can fax a document for you at $1 per page, no library card required.
Compton says that they are working on getting a new sign to go outside the bookstore, helping people know that they are a bookstore. Currently, there is a sign on the outer wall noting “Friends of the Library” and a smaller sign that notes their hours.
“If anybody didn’t know what Friends of the Library meant, why would they come in?” Compton said.
Compton believes that the new sign will change that.
While the Friends of the Avon Park Library explores more marketing opportunities and ways to get the word out about what they do, the biggest obstacle they are trying to navigate is the need for more volunteers. They are in need of help shelving books, organizing, manning the bookstore and helping patrons.
Anyone interested in volunteering with the Friends of the Avon Park Library can stop by the bookstore at 100 N. Museum Ave., adjacent to the Avon Park Public Library, or call 863-452-3803 and ask for a member of the Friends of the Avon Park Library. Information about volunteering can also be obtained at the library itself.
Hours for the bookstore are: Tuesdays 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesday to Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays 10 a.m. to noon.