Actor Nic Roylance and his fiancé Brenna Daly purchased a home and moved to Sebring this past March, just weeks before Netflix released the new series “Florida Man,” in which Roylance appears. The actors said that the decision to move to Sebring had a lot to do with where they are in their careers.
“Because we’re at the point now where we don’t have to live in certain areas to get auditions and stuff. So, we can kind of live wherever we want. And we just travel. Yeah, so it’s super great!”
Roylance and Daly were attracted to the seclusion that was offered by Highlands County, allowing them to get away from the constant hustle and stress of their home in Atlanta. “For an actor especially, it’s really great because when you get auditions and stuff you want, especially for big auditions, you want as little distraction around you as possible,” Roylance said. “To be able to get an audition, and come out here and stare at the sunset, and walk the lake, and really just calm down.”
Prior to COVID, Roylance likened living in Atlanta and Los Angeles to being in a “rat race” for auditions. Now, post-COVID, more and more auditions are being done virtually or through videos recorded at home. The couple outfitted a room in their new home to act as their “self-tape studio” for auditions.
“We have a room in there that’s like our inspiration studio room,” Roylance said. “We have all the characters we like, we have quotes up, we have pretty much everything that gets us in the right headspace to book something nice.”
The couple plans to stay in Sebring for at least the next two to three years. “Living here is like a breath of fresh air,” Roylance said.
His “Florida Man” character Llewelyn only appeared onscreen for a few short scenes, with his character’s mugshot appearing in other scenes, despite having filmed for multiple days. The show made it to number three in the world on the streamer’s top 10 list in April.
Roylance got his start in acting doing double work as Daryl Dixon from “The Walking Dead.” He attended a convention in Senoia, Georgia dressed as Dixon and people kept asking to take pictures with him.
A studio head with “The Walking Dead,” which filmed in Senoia, noticed and approached Roylance about a job. “They pulled me out of the crowd, threw a vest on me, gave me a crossbow, made me sign a contract and gave me like $6,000. And next thing I knew I had a job.”
Roylance had a lot of fun in those days, getting swamped by fans wanting pictures. “It would just be hundreds of people, thousands really. And we would just sit there and take pictures with everyone. And this was my life for a really, really, really long time.”
His cosplay page on Facebook (facebook.com/nicroylanceactor) has 89,000 followers.
This past January, Roylance and his business partner Dylan Sides started their own production company, Mad Future Productions. The new company, which is based out of Michigan, “will focus on high value, well-thought-out projects with respectable budgets.”
Mad Future’s current project is a post-apocalyptic story called “Postman.” Roylance plays the title character, his fiancé plays Tarp and is featured heavily in it. “It’s literally probably one of the best things that we have honestly, ever created. And I’m really, really excited,” Roylance said.
The Mad Future team is preparing the pilot episode of “Postman” to pitch to streamers like Netflix, Peacock and Shudder.
“The stills are fantastic,” Daly said. “It already looks ready for TV. The raw footage looks amazing.”
Roylance said a lot of his healing process from his time in the Army came from when he met his fiancé.
“I know that sounds cliché, but she’s such an artist,” Roylance said. “And as an artist, I was always striving to find someone that was like myself. And the way that she approaches her art is so inspirational to me that I want to be like that. So, I really took to her very quickly and she healed a lot of my mental and physical stuff just based on something as simple as working on projects together or having conversation together or doing auditions.”
Daly “lights a fire” under Roylance. He said she taught him that he doesn’t have to be “down in the dumps” or taking medications.
“You can live life, there’s more to do. And that was another thing that I was thinking in my head when I bought this home,” Roylance said. “I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, you know what? Do I want to go live in a box in Atlanta?’ She loves nature, I love nature. We share that passion.”
Roylance can be seen in the feature film “Move Me No Mountain,” now available on Tubitv.com and in the Netflix original series “Florida Man.” He can also be seen in the upcoming feature film “Sunlight.”