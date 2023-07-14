Actor Nic Roylance and his fiancé Brenna Daly purchased a home and moved to Sebring this past March, just weeks before Netflix released the new series “Florida Man,” in which Roylance appears. The actors said that the decision to move to Sebring had a lot to do with where they are in their careers.

“Because we’re at the point now where we don’t have to live in certain areas to get auditions and stuff. So, we can kind of live wherever we want. And we just travel. Yeah, so it’s super great!”

