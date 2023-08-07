Pakistan Politics

Police officers stand guard on the watch towers of district prison Attock, where Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan in-prison after his conviction, in Attock, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Khan was arrested Saturday after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.

 ANJUM NAVEED/AP PHOTO

ATTOCK, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan awoke Sunday as an inmate in a high-security prison after a court handed him a three-year jail sentence for corruption, a development that could end his future in politics.

The court ruled Saturday that national cricketing hero Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in April 2022 but remains the country’s leading opposition figure, had concealed assets after selling state gifts.

