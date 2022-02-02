Believe it or not, we are already into the second month of the year, and with that, the Highlands News-Sun is in full swing with special sections, a new magazine and a new twist on an established standard.
While we continue to observe the safety constraints of gathering in large crowds, the Highlands News-Sun will be bringing this year’s Senior Expo to your living room. Business professionals and health experts will be sharing the same information about services they provide in our Senior Expo: Home Edition, which will publish Feb. 26.
Currently we are planning to bring our readers the highly valued Physicians Directory later this month. In March, the Highlands News-Sun will also bring to you the annual section leading up to the Mobile 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Advanced Auto Parts and the quarterly Financial Wellness magazine. Additionally, we will publish a brand new magazine that promises to be your source to services provided in Highlands County.
Last year, we published a Progress magazine sharing some of Highlands County’s rich history but there wasn’t nearly enough room to share all of it. In April, we will publish Progress II that continues to focus on the past and how it affects us today.
Contact Amanda Young, advertising director of the Highlands News-Sun, at 863-386-5844 to learn of advertising opportunities in any of these magazines or special sections.
Romona Washington is the executive editor of the Highlands News-Sun. Email her at romona.washington@highlandsnewssun.com or call 863-386-5634.