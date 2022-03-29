FROSTPROOF — In a twist on “Fatal Attraction,” a Frostproof man faces attempted murder and assault charges after a knife attack on a young couple where he had been involved with the woman.
The difference from the film, according to arrest reports, is that the 18-year-old Avon Park woman and 19-year-old David Martinez of Frostproof only had a short-term physical relationship — less than one week — before he attacked her and her former boyfriend, a 20-year-old man from Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Martinez is in the Polk County Jail without bond.
Last Friday, arrest reports state, Martinez met with the couple and was told the woman was re-kindling her relationship with her former boyfriend, ending her relationship with him. Reports said Martinez had known the two for several years.
Reports said Martinez returned home, got a pocket knife and, based on information that at 1 p.m. the couple and a friend of theirs would be at Wall Street Park on Magnolia Street in Frostproof, he left home and went to the park.
He found the group there, reports said, and approached the woman, saying “I’m crazy” and “I thought you loved me.” Reports said he then pulled a knife from his pocket and lunged towards her with the knife. The boyfriend stepped between them to de-escalate the situation and speak with Martinez, reports said.
However, reports said, that made Martinez madder and he began to stab the man repeatedly, only stopping and dropping the knife after he accidentally cut his right hand.
The man grabbed Martinez to keep him from retrieving the knife, reports said, and the woman grabbed the knife to keep it away from him.
The friend, who witnessed the event, gave a sworn recorded statement, as did a woman who was at an adjacent park bench with her children and who also witnessed what happened, reports said.
The man suffered numerous deep and serious stab wounds to his body and needed immediate surgery, reports said. Polk County Fire Rescue transported him from the scene.
The man later told deputies that he believed Martinez, by his actions, intended to kill him, and he feared for his life. The woman, in her sworn statement, told deputies that she thought Martinez had intention and opportunity to put her life in jeopardy.
Deputies arrested Martinez at the scene and transported him to jail without further incident, according to reports. Reportedly, background checks found no prior felony convictions for Martinez.