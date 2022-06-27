BARTOW — Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputies charged 39-year-old Mark Anthony Poe of Frostproof for vehicular homicide Sunday, June 26, after he caused a crash on State Road 60 East at Stokes Road in Lake Wales that resulted in the death of a 27-year-old Lake Wales woman.
According to the investigation so far, at around 3:20 a.m. Poe was driving a white 2009 Chevrolet Silverado in the wrong lane in the eastbound lanes on SR 60 just east of the intersection of Stokes Road. There were three passengers in Poe’s truck. At the same time, the victim was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen Jetta east in the eastbound lanes of SR 60 when her vehicle was struck head-on by Poe’s truck.
The driver of the Volkswagen died at the scene.
The passengers in Poe’s vehicle were transported to a local hospital where they were treated and released.
Deputies identified Poe as the driver. He allegedly had bloodshot eyes and his speech was slurred. Additionally, deputies smelled an odor of alcohol in the Silverado and found an open beer bottle on the rear floorboard. Also located was an open bottle of Jack Daniels Fire Whiskey on the grass median just north of the Silverado.
Poe was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for his injuries. Once released he will be transported to the Polk County Jail.
This investigation is on-going and additional criminal charges are likely, according to PCSO officials.
The roadway was closed for approximately four hours in the area of the crash.