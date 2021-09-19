SEBRING —Governor DeSantis’ recent statement on ending the Florida Standards Assessment in favor of progress monitoring was greeted as positive move by teachers and their unions, superintendents and students and parents.
Highlands Superintendent of Schools Brenda Longshore said, “The announcement from Governor DeSantis to eliminate Florida Standards Assessment (FSA) and replace with a progress monitoring system is very exciting.”
To eliminate the FSA, a change will have to be made through legislation, which will be introduced during this upcoming session, Longshore noted.
This plan has the potential to change the focus from days of testing at the end of the school year to assessing student progress throughout the school year. It will also allow fostering individual growth through a systematic progress monitoring process, she said.
“I see this as a welcome change for educators, parents and most importantly our students,“ Longshore said.
School Board Member Donna Howerton said, “I hope what I’m hearing is correct and it will offer more learning time for teachers to have with students. It did cost a lot of dollars for the testing process.”
She is waiting to completely understand the progress monitoring. She also wants to hear more about the two to three test process throughout the school year.
“Hopefully they are getting input from teachers as to that process,” Howerton said. “But the FSA weighed so much on our students and and faculty. The FSA has been a factor in student placement and teacher evaluations, which affected pay.
“I am interested to see the Florida Department of Education’s recommendation to all of this” she said. “This will need support of Tallahassee legislators also.”
The state’s teachers union, Florida Education Association, said the announcement to drop high-stakes Florida Standards Assessments (FSA) testing in the 2022-2023 school year is a big win for students and public schools. “It will free up time for genuine teaching and learning, a move that the FEA, local unions and our 150,000 members have long advocated.
“We appreciate that Commissioner Corcoran and the Florida Department of Education are listening on this issue and are reducing the amount of standardized testing in Florida’s schools,” said FEA President Andrew Spar. “The FEA looks forward to continuing to work on how Florida assesses K-12 students and teachers, so we can get it right in the long term. This is a great opportunity to address how we can use progress monitoring assessments to best serve students.”
The FSA is scheduled to be given as normal this school year, 2021-2022, with all its high-stakes consequences. The FSA will not be administered in 2022-2023. As districts move away from the FSA, the 2022-2023 school year will serve as a “benchmark” year to determine how children are assessed.
DeSantis announced a legislative proposal that will eliminate the common-core based, end-of-year, high-stakes Florida Statewide Assessment and create the new Florida Assessment of Student Thinking (F.A.S.T) plan, which will monitor student progress and foster individual growth.