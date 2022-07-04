SEBRING — The Florida Department of Education released the 2022 Florida Standards Assessment scores recently with statewide performance improved in all Mathematics metrics.
The FDOE notes that performance levels describe a student’s success with the content assessed. Performance levels range from 1 to 5, with Level 1 as the lowest and Level 5 as the highest. For all assessments, Level 3 indicates satisfactory performance. The passing score for each assessment is the minimum scale score in Performance Level 3.
The fifth-grade math results show that statewide 52% scored in Level 3 or above, Highlands 45%, Hardee 59%, DeSoto 29%, Glades 45% and Okeechobee 40%.
There was a large variation among Highlands District elementary schools in the percentage of fifth-graders who scored in Level 3 or above: Lake Placid Elementary 23%, Highlands Virtual School 24%, Fred Wild Elementary 28%, Avon Elementary 35%, Woodlawn Elementary 39%, Park Elementary 42%, Memorial Elementary 49%, Sun ‘n Lake Elementary 55%, Lake Country Elementary 65% and Cracker Trail Elementary 67%.
Overall the eighth-grade math scores were low with only 42% statewide scoring in Level 3 or above, Highlands 36%, Hardee 36%, DeSoto 22%, Glades 34% and Okeechobee 41%.
The spring assessment, for all grade levels, of the algebra I end-of-course shows statewide that 54% scored in Level 3 or above, Highlands 51%, Hardee 40%, DeSoto 26%, Glades 66% and Okeechobee 37%.
The spring assessment, for all grade levels, of the geometry end-of-course exam shows statewide that 50% scored in Level 3 or above, Highlands 48%, Hardee 36%, DeSoto 26%, Glades 24% and Okeechobee 42%.
Earning passing scores on the Grade 10 ELA and Algebra 1 EOC assessments is required for graduation with a standard high school diploma.
A passing score on the Biology 1, Geometry, and U.S. History EOC assessments is required for students to qualify for a Standard Diploma with a Scholar Designation.