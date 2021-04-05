SEBRNG — Some students will see their first round of the Florida Standard Assessments starting today while another round of testing is scheduled in May.
According to the Florida Department of Education, the testing window for April starts today and ends April 30. The testing this month is writing for grades 4–10 and reading for grade 3.
Woodlawn Elementary offered the following message for its parents and students: Just a reminder that this week we have our first round of FSA testing. Fourth and fifth graders will take the writing test on Tuesday. Third graders will take their reading test on Wednesday and Thursday. It is important for students to be at school, on time, on these days!
If a child misses school on test day, they have to take the test in a make-up test setting. If they are pulled out of a test before they finish, and they leave campus, they cannot finish that day’s test. We want all of our Eagles to have the opportunity to do their best!
At the state level, in an effort to offset COVID-19’s impacts on Florida’s education system, a Senate committee gave bipartisan support to a proposal that would shield public-school students from testing accountability this year and protect colleges and universities from lawsuits.
The Senate Education Committee unanimously approved the measure (SB 7070), which includes two proposals by Democrats related to testing and letting parents choose to retain students in their current grade levels.
Lawmakers, parents and educators have raised concerns about such issues because of disruptions this school year — including many students learning remotely — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The bill, in part, would prohibit state standardized assessments from being used “for calculating student performance measurement and evaluating personnel,” an issue proposed by Sen. Perry Thurston, D-Fort Lauderdale.
The proposal also would prohibit schools from being penalized with lower school grades based on test scores, which in some cases can force low-performing schools to implement turnaround plans or be taken over by charter-school operators. It would, however, allow schools that raise their grades to exit turnaround plans.
The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.