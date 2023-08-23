Honors Grads

Lizbeth Martinez Gonzalez, of Lake Placid, is one of 38 high-achieving graduates awarded honors medallions at a July 31 ceremony at Florida State University.

 COURTESY PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Florida State University awarded honors medallions to 38 high-achieving graduates, including a woman from Lake Placid, during a July 31 ceremony in the Alumni Center Ballroom.

The FSU Honors Program supports the efforts and talents of the university’s most intellectually curious students who have the potential, dedication and drive for creating change.

