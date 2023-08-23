TALLAHASSEE — Florida State University awarded honors medallions to 38 high-achieving graduates, including a woman from Lake Placid, during a July 31 ceremony in the Alumni Center Ballroom.
The FSU Honors Program supports the efforts and talents of the university’s most intellectually curious students who have the potential, dedication and drive for creating change.
The ceremony included remarks by Craig Filar, associate dean of undergraduate studies and interim director of the Honors Program; Joe O’Shea, dean of undergraduate studies; Isha Chekuri, Outstanding Senior Scholar; and Julie Decker, president and CEO of the FSU Alumni Association.
The breakdown of the honors awardees is as follows: 24 graduates, University Honors Program, earned at least 18 honors points in fulfillment of the FSU Honors Program requirements; seven graduates, Honors in the Major Program, completed an honors thesis in fulfillment of the requirement for the distinction “with honors” in their major department; one graduate, Dual Honors, completed both the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major Program; and six graduates, Outstanding Senior Scholar, completed both the University Honors Program and the Honors in the Major Program, with a 3.9 cumulative GPA or higher.
The honors medallion recipients, along with award designations and academic majors, included Lizbeth Martinez Gonzalez, political science & international affairs, University Honors. Gonzalez is from Lake Placid.