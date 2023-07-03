(The Center Square) – Two House Committees announced plans to investigate Lina Khan, chair of the Federal Trade Commission, for potentially misleading Congress after a recently published memo shows she allegedly ignored advice and chose to sit in on a review of a Meta merger despite a potential bias.

The Committee on the Judiciary and the Committee on Energy and Commerce Chairs, Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, and Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., sent a letter to Khan this week announcing that they are conducting oversight on her adherence to federal ethics guidance.

