A man wanted as a fugitive sex offender was shot and killed Monday by Highlands County deputies as they attempted to apprehend him during a search warrant.
Allegedly, 63-year-old Bradley Frank Begens raised a gun at deputies just before they fired several rounds at him, according to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies attempted life-saving measures, but Begens died at the scene.
Officials also said that Begens himself did not fire any rounds at deputies, and that the two deputies and K-9 deployed during the incident were unharmed.
The two deputies involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, pending investigation of the shooting by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force, which includes law enforcement officers from Highlands, Hardee and Polk counties, as well as the State’s Attorney Office.
Deputies charged Begens’ girlfriend, 60-year-old Doreen Murphy Turner, with felony murder in the second degree and resisting arrest without violence. She was out on bond from an August 2022 charge of withholding information on Begens’ phone number and location.
Arrest reports state that Turner’s charges stem from not complying with orders to surrender and making no attempt to prevent Begens from threatening law enforcement. Her actions, felonies, resulted in Begens death, officials said.
The incident started at 1:15 p.m. Monday, when deputies arrived at 6409 Concord St. in Spring Lake to contact and arrest Begens, wanted on several warrants dating back to October 2022, including as an alleged fugitive sex offender.
He was previously convicted of attempted sexual battery on a child under 12 years of age.
Arrest reports on Turner state that deputies had received a bulletin on May 19 that Begens allegedly had a gun and he was threatening others with it.
Reports stated that deputies saw Begens on the back patio of his home, and that he fled indoors when he saw them. Officials also said deputies knocked on the door and saw Begens through a window, ducking down a hallway.
Reports said that deputies withdrew, secured a perimeter, watched the home and called for back-up units.
After getting a search warrant, they made several attempts to contact anyone in the home. At approximately 2:45 p.m., deputies breached the front door.
They found one of the bedroom doors closed and locked, and again called for Begens to surrender, reports said, giving multiple K-9 warnings.
When deputies forced entry into the bedroom, they discovered Begens and Turner hiding in a closet. Reports state they both refused to show their hands and surrender, and deputies deployed a K-9.
As the K-9 made contact with Begens, he raised a handgun, reports said. Sheriff’s officials said he pointed the gun at deputies, but also said they had no evidence at this time that he fired at them.
At that point, approximately 2:52 p.m., deputies fired several rounds at Begens, resulting in his death.