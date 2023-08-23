Japan Nuclear Fukushima

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, center, speaks during a meeting with representatives of the Inter-Ministerial Council for Contaminated Water, Treated Water and Decommissioning Issues and the Inter-Ministerial Council Concerning the Continuous Implementation of the Basic Policy on Handling of Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) Treated Water, at the prime minister’s office in Tokyo Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023.

 RODRIGO REYES MARIN/POOL PHOTO via AP

TOKYO (AP) — The Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant will start releasing treated and diluted radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean as early as Thursday — a controversial step that the government says is essential for the decades of work needed to clean up the facility that had reactor meltdowns 12 years ago.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the final go-ahead Tuesday at a meeting of Cabinet ministers involved in the plan and instructed the operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, or TEPCO, to be ready to start the coastal release Thursday if weather and sea conditions permit.

