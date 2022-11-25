SEBRING — Visit Sebring is happy to announce the hiring of Reagan Fultz as the organization’s tourism coordinator. Fultz is a native of Sebring and graduated from Sebring High School.

She obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in Recreation, Parks and Tourism with a specialization in event management. She then spent several years in various positions in Maryland, North Carolina and St. Petersburg, Florida in lacrosse, golf, and event management before returning to Sebring this year.

Recommended for you