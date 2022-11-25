SEBRING — Visit Sebring is happy to announce the hiring of Reagan Fultz as the organization’s tourism coordinator. Fultz is a native of Sebring and graduated from Sebring High School.
She obtained her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in Recreation, Parks and Tourism with a specialization in event management. She then spent several years in various positions in Maryland, North Carolina and St. Petersburg, Florida in lacrosse, golf, and event management before returning to Sebring this year.
“We are thrilled to add Reagan to the Visit Sebring staff as she has the perfect background and skill set for this organization,” said Visit Sebring’s Casey Hartt. “Reagan understands the workings of a busy office, and she has a vast knowledge of Highlands County since she was raised here.”
In her position, Fultz is responsible for coordinating all the tourist development duties, including administrative responsibilities, working with marketing personnel, providing support to and interacting with the public and tourism partners, and overseeing and administering tourism development grants.