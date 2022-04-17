AVON PARK — As described in the New Testament, on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans, Jesus Christ resurrected from the dead. Easter is a celebration of Jesus’ resurrection.
Easter is also synonymous with pastel colors, brightly colored eggs, bunnies and those marshmallow chicks. Many of us have taken part in these traditions our entire lives. You may know the reason for the season, but do you know why we color eggs or what’s the deal with Peeps? And exactly how many Cadbury Creme Eggs do Americans consume?
Good Friday is an important day for Catholics, but did you know that only 12 of the 50 United States consider the Friday before Easter an actual Federal holiday? Those states are Connecticut, Texas, Delaware, Hawaii, Indiana, Tennessee, Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina and North Dakota.
The idea of giving eggs was a symbol of rebirth in many cultures. Some even use it as a symbol of the earth and a connection to nature, due to its shape. The dying of the eggs was meant to represent the blood of Jesus Christ.
The actual decorating of the eggs is said to come from a Ukranian tradition where these ornate eggs, or pysankas, were made with wax and dyes. Ukrainian immigrants brought the tradition to the U.S. and it caught on.
In 1800s New York, people believed that buying new clothes for Easter brought you good luck for the remainder of the year. But the wearing of bonnets for Easter didn’t become a thing until 1933 when composer Irving Berlin brought it into pop culture with the ballad “Easter Parade.”
The first time an Easter Egg Roll took place at the White House was in 1878 with President Rutherford B. Hayes. But a bunny wasn’t included until President Nixon introduced one into the festivities by having a member of his wife’s staff dress up in the costume.
Easter is the holiday with the second most consumption of candy. Halloween is first. Americans spent $1.9 billion on Easter candy in 2019. In that candy consumption is jelly beans. More than 16 million will be consumed during the holiday. That’s enough to encircle the Earth three times!
How do you eat your chocolate bunny? Some 76% of Americans say that they prefer to eat their chocolate bunny ears first. Only 5% say they eat the feet first.
The Bournville factory in Birmingham, England pops out 500 million Cadbury Creme Eggs every year. That’s 1.5 million every day, according to GoodHousekeeping.com.
For those Peeps fans, when they were created it took 27 hours to make one Peep. They had to be handmade with a pastry tube. Today, the whole process takes just six minutes. The most popular non-chocolate Easter candy, Americans eat more than 600 millions Peeps every Easter. To keep up, factories make one billion Peeps every year. That works out to four million Peeps made every day.