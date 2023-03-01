SEBRING — This time of year, county commissioners and directors start preparing to hash out the next fiscal year budget.
At this same time, David Nitz, manager of the Office of Management and Budget, brings budget amendments to the Board of County Commissioners to make adjustments where the approved budget either had too much or too little assigned to one cost or another.
It happened at the two most recent county commission meetings, with a bit of scolding from Commissioner Arlene Tuck, given her history of overseeing budgets in Lake Placid when she worked as town clerk, prior to her election to town council and then county commission.
During their first meeting of the month, Nitz brought them two budget amendments. One was to reverse a portion of encumbrances that were rolled over from Fiscal Year 2021-22 into Fiscal Year 2022-23, which would decrease the budget by $640,019.
The second was a budget increase, bringing $297,188 from reserve funds to cover cost overruns in the Courthouse Façade Repairs project.
Tuck was prepared to pass the amendment, as written, but had misgivings with having to make a budget amendment in the first place.
“I just don’t really like, right here, it’s only been what, five months, and we’re already having to borrow money from someplace else?” Tuck said.
She made the motion to approve the budget amendment, shortly after Clerk of Courts Jerome Kaszubowski told commissioners that, if they approved the change order right then, the change order would move forward on the Courthouse.
In the second February meeting, commissioners agreed to raise the pay grades for the county’s custodial supervisor to $47,382 to $71,072, as well as for the two maintenance assistant supervisors, who cover buildings and projects separately, to $42,169 to $63,254.
The budget amendment there asked commissioners to update the Parks & Facilities Department job descriptions and increase salaries by a total of just less than $12,814 annually. Lance Marine, Parks & Facilities director, told commissioners he could cover costs under the current year budget by using lapsed salaries and wages from two vacant positions.
Marine said one of his reasons for this change was to get the current supervisors to a pay level that would allow the county to hire competitively when they retire.
Tuck said she didn’t mind the upgrades, but asked that the upgrades not happen until April 1, the start of the next fiscal quarter, to save at least some of that increase.
She suggested that anyone who comes in after the budget is approved for a fiscal year, who wants a pay-grade increase, should see it start April 1.
Marine said the $12,000 figure covers the whole year, and he expects it will take a while to get that position filled. Ultimately, he said, any impact to the budget will not be that full amount.
Tuck said she’d noticed quite a few upgraded pay and benefits packages for people already employed with the county.
“I think that you need to be more efficient with the budget,” Tuck said, pointing out that pay and position upgrades are taking place within less than six months of the start of the Fiscal Year. “Why didn’t you do it when we had the budget?”
Tuck was quick to point out that she wasn’t only, in her words, “fussing at” Marine, but wanted all directors to budget more tightly.
Commissioner Scott Kirouac said he understood Tuck’s concerns, but pointed out this was not money from reserve or contingency. He also pointed out that the county has to provide services to the people of the county.
“If we are not competitive, and able to hire people, then those services are going to suffer,” Kirouac said, with less staff and longer times to get things done.