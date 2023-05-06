Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian servicemen attend a farewell ceremony for U.S. volunteer soldier Christopher James Campbell in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, May 5, 2023. Campbell was a member of the International Legion and ex-soldier of the U.S. 82nd Airborne Division. He recently died in Bakhmut during fightings against Russian forces.

 ALEX BABENKO/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Soldiers from the International Legion of Ukraine said farewell Friday to an American military veteran they served with, who was killed a month ago in the fierce struggle to prevent the eastern city of Bakhmut from falling into Russian hands.

In a funeral service at Kyiv’s St. Michael’s Cathedral, Ukrainian regular army troops bore the Ukrainian-flag-draped coffin of Florida native Chris Campbell while about three dozen members of the International Legion looked on.

