SEBRING — The former Wachovia Bank building on North Ridgewood Drive is still on track to be the new location of City Hall with the City Council approving a budget amendment for the next phases to be able to put bids out for the renovation of the structure.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency purchased the building and the entire block in February 2019 for $325,000.
In August, the City Council approved a proposal from Marmer Construction for the phase 1/design part of the project at a cost of $68,563, to provide a good estimate of the cost to renovate the building
With the phase 1 study completed, the project overview from Marmer Construction noted the structure was built in 1973 using site-cast concrete foundations and framing, including floor and roof decks.
No structural defects were discovered. The building was constructed in a manner that allowed it to remain structurally sound and expected to do so for an extended period into the future, according to Marmer. It was recommended to replace the entire roof system, which is included in Marmer's proposal.
"It is the opinion of Marmer Construction that the included design and new installation of fenestration (windows/doors), roofing as well as electrical, mechanical and plumbing systems, will deliver a building that can serve in the same capacity as a newly constructed building for a fraction of the cost."
In speaking to the City Council, Willem Badenhorst of Marmer Construction said the existing mechanicals are nowhere nearly as efficient as new equipment would be.
Councilwoman Terry Mendel said, "I like the building and I think it will do a lot for the downtown area and I think it is just like the exploration showed, it is a good solid building and it's sounds like the CRA would work with us favorably as I understand it.
"The cost to renovate the current City Hall would be a substantial amount, so if that money is going to be spent, it seems to be it would be a good idea to invest in this."
Council President Tom Dettman said the renovation of the Wachovia building would cost more than renovating the present City Hall, but in looking for a "better bang for your buck" it is down the street at that bank.
Council Pro-tempore Lenard Carlisle said, plus the city can sell the present City Hall property.
Mayor John Shoop said the estimate from Marmer to do the entire Wachovia building is $3.9 million and the cost to renovate the present City Hall is $2.7 million.
Shoop asked about the next phases.
Badenhorst said phase 2 develops the drawings for a bid set and phase 3 completes the bid set.
Carlisle said, "I think it is a great idea because we talked about helping downtown and that end of downtown needs help. It is a great building. I know it is a lot of money, but we will recover some of it when we sell."
Council unanimously approved a budget amendment of $39,636 for Marmer to do the phase 2 and phase 3 work.