With summer in full swing, you may think “what’s the harm in drinking this cold beer while driving the family around on the boat?”.
Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers arrested 93 people for boating under the influence between July 2-4 during Operation Dry Water.
In the Southwest Region (which includes Highlands and Polk counties) officers conducted more than 2,400 vessel inspections, arresting 28 impaired vessel operators.
“Some of the boaters arrested for BUI had small children on board,” FWC Media Contact Rob Klepper said.
Officers nationwide participated in Operation Dry Water. According to a press release, the month of July sees the highest total number of recreational boating incidents nationally and alcohol use is the leading contributing factor in recreational boater fatalities and a leading factor in recreational boating incidents.
“Since the launch of the Operation Dry Water campaign in 2009, 5,320 impaired operators have been removed from our nation’s waterways, preventing dangerous and potentially tragic consequences,” Klepper said.