Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) officers had one main objective over Memorial Day weekend: to keep boaters safe. Memorial Day weekend marks the unofficial beginning of summer and is one of the biggest boating holidays of the year. Partnering with other law enforcement agencies, FWC officers were proactive in getting boating safety messaging out to the public before the weekend and were on the lookout for reckless or impaired vessel operators.

Between May 27-29, FWC officers removed approximately 100 unsafe and impaired vessel operators across the state of Florida for boating under the influence and responded to over 30 boating accidents. There were zero fatalities reported during this time.

