LORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is hosting a public meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7, from 6-8 p.m. at the Lorida Community Center, 1909 Blessings Ave. in Lorida.
FWC staff will provide updates on lake management activities, current lake conditions and gather stakeholder input on the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan. The plan is the result of a two-year process of implementing a comprehensive public engagement strategy to help shape the habitat management for Lake Istokpoga. The process included extensive feedback from individuals and groups with an interest in the lake or concerns about the lake’s future. The plan has been in use for over two years since its completion in early 2020.