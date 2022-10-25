The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will remove invasive floating plants in Lake Istokpoga’s Bumblebee Island and Big Island Cut in Highlands County. The project started on Oct.13 and is scheduled to take about two months.
Mechanical harvesters and barges with excavators will be used to remove the heavy mats of floating plants and associated organic material, often called tussocks, in and around the islands. These island marshes provide critical habitat for many fish and wildlife species, including the federally endangered Everglade snail kite.
The FWC will remove invasive plants such as Cuban bulrush (or burhead sedge) and water primrose to reduce the negative effects of these plants on the marsh. These invasive plants outcompete native plants in the lake, impede access to the lake for recreational use, increase organic sediments deposited on the lake floor and reduce the value of wildlife habitat in the marsh.
The 27,692-acre Lake Istokpoga near Sebring is known for its black crappie and largemouth bass fishery. However, the lake has undergone changes in the past 30 years that have affected the quality of its fish and wildlife habitat.
This work is consistent with management recommendations and objectives developed by stakeholders in the Lake Istokpoga Habitat Management Plan. The work is complementary to other aquatic plant management activities currently taking place around the lake.
For questions about this project, contact David Holmberg, FWC aquatic habitat project manager, at 863-697-6323.
To learn more about mechanical harvesting of aquatic plants, go to MyFWC.com/AquaticPlants, click on “Learn More” at the top of the page then select “Mechanical Harvesting.”
For general waterbody information, fishing forecasts, virtual tours, plant control operation schedules and annual workplans, boat ramp information, and more, visit the “What’s Happening on My Lake” website at MyFWC.com/Lakes.