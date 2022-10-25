The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) will remove invasive floating plants in Lake Istokpoga’s Bumblebee Island and Big Island Cut in Highlands County. The project started on Oct.13 and is scheduled to take about two months.

Mechanical harvesters and barges with excavators will be used to remove the heavy mats of floating plants and associated organic material, often called tussocks, in and around the islands. These island marshes provide critical habitat for many fish and wildlife species, including the federally endangered Everglade snail kite.

