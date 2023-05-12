Japan G7 Finance

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, center, and Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki, center right, with other finance ministers and governors of the central bank break sake barrels during the welcoming reception of the G7 finance meeting at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Thursday, May 11, 2023. Others are from left, World Bank Group President David Malpass, Commissioner for the Economy of European Commission Paolo Gentiloni, Yellen, Suzuki, and Joachim Nagel, president of the Deutsche Bundesbank. (AP Photo/Shuji Kajiyama, Pool)

 SHUJI KAJIYAMA/AP PHOTO, POOL

NIIGATA, Japan (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of Seven advanced economies are discussing ways to support Ukraine and pressure Russia to end the war as they meet in Japan starting Thursday.

Ukraine’s finance minister, Serhiy Marchenko, was participating online in the first session of the G-7 talks in Niigata, a port city on the Japan Sea coast.

