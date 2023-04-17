Japan G7 Climate

U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, center, has a small talk with her counterparts before a plenary session in the G-7 ministers’ meeting on climate, energy and environment in Sapporo, northern Japan, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

 HIRO KOMAE/AP PHOTO

SAPPORO, Japan (AP) — Energy and environment ministers of the Group of Seven wealthy nations vowed Sunday to work to hasten the shift toward cleaner, renewable energy, but set no timetable for phasing out coal-fired power plants as they wrapped up two days of talks in the northern Japanese city of Sapporo.

The officials issued a 36-page communique laying out their commitments ahead of a G-7 summit in Hiroshima in May.

