SEBRING — Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chance Terrance Galas, 19, of Sebring, as he found himself back in jail after being arrested Saturday, Jan. 2 for assault and battery.
Galas and the victim were talking outdoors when Galas no longer wanted to talk to the victim and went inside the residence. The victim opened a window from outside and asked Galas to come outside and talk. Instead, Galas punched the victim in the nose then again in the left eye. Galas then walked outside holding a box cutter and pointed it at the victim saying he was going to stab her, according to reports.
When deputies arrived on scene they observed the victim’s nose to be bleeding and a bruise around her left eye. Galas walked away from deputies but when given the command to stop he complied, reports said.
Galas was taken to the Highlands County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor battery. Both combined carry $1,500 in bond. Galas was out on bond for a battery incident that happened on Oct. 11, 2020. Because Galas was out on bond from the battery case, he is being held without bond in the Highlands County Jail under Parker Vs. State. The 2020 charges are resisting an officer with violence and three charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT.
Because of the Parker vs State law, if someone were to bond out but then be arrested on new charges, their bond would be revoked on the previous charges and the new charge(s) may be eligible for bond. It would make no difference if the person could make the new bond; they would still be in custody for the revocation on the old charges.