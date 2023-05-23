WINTER HAVEN — A Lake Wales man was arrested Saturday for a shooting that occurred on Lilly Street in the unincorporated area of Lake Wales.
According to Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Darius Antwan “Pete” Scarlett, 33, has been charged in the shooting of a man, whose name has been redacted, following an altercation in the roadway of Lilly Street involving several subjects.
The report indicates the Sheriff’s Office 911 center to a call for service at 9:48 a.m. Saturday. A single gunshot was heard and the victim was found lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his right temple. The victim was responsive and made statements to the responding deputies that “Pete” shot him.
The victim was transported to Lakeland Regional Health as a trauma patient. The victim is listed as guarded and in critical condition.
Scarlett arrived at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office substation in Winter Haven, at about 11:52 a.m. and admitted to Sheriff’s Office personnel that he shot the victim in this case and had the firearm in his possession.
Responding deputy sheriffs secured the car in the front parking lot of the facility and Scarlett was detained. Upon securing Scarlett, a black semiauto firearm in a black holster was observed on the right rear passenger seat.
Scarlett told deputies two of his cousins were gambling and began to engage in a verbal dispute over the game they were playing. The verbal dispute escalated to physical violence when the two cousins began to batter each other. Scarlett attempted to separate the two when the gunshot wound victim, struck him for getting involved in the altercation. The gunshot wound victim then walked away.
Scarlett told deputies he then went to his vehicle and retrieved his handgun. He then followed the victim to a grey Ford Mustang stopped in the middle of the roadway. Scarlett told deputies the victim attempted to hide behind another person and once the person moved, Scarlett shot the victim “in a rage.”
Scarlett said he fled the scene and then decided to respond to turn himself in. He confirmed the firearm deputies found in the vehicle he arrived to the center in was the same firearm he used to shoot the victim.
Scarlett has been charged with attempted first degree murder, dishcarge of a firearm in a public area, use of a firearm during a felony offense, and tampering with physical evidence.
Information provided by Polk County Sheriff’s Office.