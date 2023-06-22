Honduras Prison Riot

Police guard the entrance to the women’s prison in Tamara, on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, Honduras, Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

 ELMER MARTINEZ/AP PHOTO

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Inmates had complained for weeks they were being threatened by gang members at a women’s prison in Honduras. The gang fulfilled those threats, slaughtering 41 women, many of them burned, shot or stabbed to death.

President Xiomara Castro said Tuesday’s riot at the prison in the town of Tamara, about 30 miles (50 kilometers) northwest of Honduras’ capital, was “planned by maras (street gangs) with the knowledge and acquiescence of security authorities.”

