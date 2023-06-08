A judge sentenced child sex criminal Billy Joe Gann Jr. to four decades in prison Monday, but Gann must first finish a federal sentence for other child sex crimes.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden ordered Gann to serve 40 years in prison Monday after he pleaded guilty to lewd/lascivious molestation of a victim under 12 years old – and other child sex crimes.
She also sentenced him to 15 years after he pleaded guilty for using obscene communication/travel to meet after using a computer to lure a child; 15 years for using a child to engage in sex; 15 years for possession of child pornography enhanced; 15 years for lewd and lascivious exhibition of a victim younger than 16; and five years for obscene communications to obtain parental/guardian consent, and five years for transmitting child pornography.
Those lesser sentences will be served concurrently with his longer, 40-year state sentence.
Gann, who pleaded guilty to two federal child sex counts, was sentenced to 30 years on one count and five years on a second count, Assistant State Attorney John Krohmolz said Monday. Gann will be on federal sex predator probation for the rest of his life.
Gann was convicted under federal statutes banning sexual exploitation of children and material containing child pornography, the federal judgment states.
When she sentenced Gann on Monday, Cowden told him he would serve the 35 years of federal time concurrent with the 40 years he’s been sentenced here in Highlands. That means he’ll spend roughly five years in state prison after he completes the federal term.
Once he’s released from state prison, he’ll be monitored for the rest of his life, here. Cowden also designated Gann a sexual predator, which has much more stringent requirements than the sexual offender designation.
His lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter, told Cowden his client won’t get out until he’s in his 70s. He will get some credit for time served since his June 2021 arrest.
The mother of the victim told Cowden Monday, “The devil didn’t make him do it, he is the devil.”
The girl has been traumatized through his sexual abuse to the point she would have complete breakdowns thinking people were staring at her or photographing her, the woman said.
Now, “she doesn’t have to live in fear,” the woman, speaking for the victim, told Cowden.
The FBI in June 2021 notified the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit of an undercover chat operation in Wisconsin that discovered Gann had molested a child under the age of 12 as well as produced and distributed child pornography.
Gann sent a photo of a child to an undercover officer who was posing as a fellow child sex offender/pornographer.