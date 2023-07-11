EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fifth in a series of stories to focus on homesteading being done by local residents in Highlands County. Learn how several people have found a simple, self-sufficient, off-grid style of living.
Pennsylvania gardener Katie Kochanski has planted her roots into Lorida to grow vegetables and herbs.
Kochanski moved her family to Florida almost a year ago to be closer to her mother. She resigned her food service manager position at a country club in the suburb of Pennsylvania while her husband Mike was able to continue his IT job remotely from his home wherever he moved. Their two daughters came with them.
Katie maintained a garden up north at her home for 10 years to mostly provide food for her family. When she moved to Florida, Katie was looking for a large piece of property to expand more into gardening. They found 10 acres in Lorida which she has so far developed one acre into garden space with a few container gardens. According to Katie, she uses the container gardens to contain plants such as horseradish and mint that likes to spread all over plus they are great for areas that have flooding.
“We are blessed to find this untouched agricultural land,” Katie said. She named her homestead, Double K Farms – the Ks represent her initials.
Katie is mostly growing vegetables and herbs to sell at local farmers markets and to friends and neighbors. To purchase produce, call her at 215-378-8360 or by email at info@doublekfarmllc.com. She co-coordinates the Highlands Farmers Market in Avon Park with Jane Benham. Through the market, she meets people interested in gardening.
“I would like to get into teaching small groups for those who are wiling to learn and want to ask questions.”
For now during the summer, she is focused on growing fresh vegetables such as cucumbers, squash, tomatoes, beans, peppers, zucchini, eggplant, sweet potatoes, okra and greens such as kale, turnips, rutabaga and tropical spinach. She also likes to grow herbs such as basil, dill, cilantro, thyme, pineapple sage, pineapple mint, lemon and lime basil and she even has Vietnamese coriander.
The Vietnamese coriander is widely used in Southeast Asia and the flavor resembles cilantro. Katie uses it in fruit salad and on ham.
She explained that the pineapple sage is a perennial that smells like pineapple. She could not find any seeds here in Florida so she bought some seeds in Pennsylvania.
“It likes the heat, but dies in the winter. It comes back twice as large the next time,” Katie said.
A lot of her plants she grows from seeds from different companies all over the world but most based in the United States. Katie mentioned that she even harvests her own seeds to use in her garden.
Growing naturallyKatie does not use any pesticides or herbicides in her garden. She keeps everything natural.
“We do organic, but we are not certified organic,” her husband said.
“We use natural products such as fish emulsion and mushroom compost in the soil,” Katie said.
Fish emulsion is an organic garden fertilizer that is made from whole fish or parts of fish. It provides a quick nitrogen boost. Mushroom compost is also organic material used to boost the soil.
“All living things are considered organic,” Katie said. “Decomposition is a complex process. Organic matter is broken down into carbon dioxide and the minerals form nutrients like nitrogen.”
She uses organic matter such as fish, shellfish (shrimp tails), coffee grounds, grass clippings, mulched hay, leaves, kitchen scraps or any living or dying plant matter. Katie works the organic matter into her ground soil. She said the nematodes, which are very small worms, do not like seafood such as crab, lobster and shrimp shells.
“I don’t mind weeds,” Katie said. “They help with the prevention of erosion. Plus the flowers attract pollinators.”
Katie tends to her garden every day sometimes three times a day to inspect for unwanted pests. Bugs and standing water are the biggest problems in her garden.
The pickleworm found in cucurbits, or the gourd family, such as squash, cucumbers, melons are a nuisance. Pickleworm, or the scientific name of Diaphania nitidalis, is a tropical insect that routinely survives the winter only in south Florida and perhaps south Texas. If not destroyed, the pickleworm will feed off the blossoms, then enter the fruit and finally devour the vines. Katie is constantly checking for pickleworms on her plants.
Cabbage moth, or the scientific name of Mamestra brassicae, actually feeds off of more than cabbage. These small white butterflies eat a wide variety of fruits and vegetables. Some notable plants are the cabbage, broccoli, brussel sprouts and tomatoes.
Other than pests, Katie occasionally finds some wildlife such as deer, rabbits and mockingbirds who like to feast in her garden.
“Farming vegetables takes time,” Katie said. She works most of the soil by hand for now since they do not own a tractor. “We are a no till garden.”
Katie works the soil 12 inches down by first loosening it and then breaking up a bag of mushroom compost. She said the decay feeds the earthworms. She then adds biochar, a charcoal-like material that is produced from plant materials, and mixes it with the mushroom compost in the soil.
“In theory, during drought it helps retain moisture in the soil and it helps retain nutrients in the soil during rainy season,” Katie said about the biochar. “Less fertilizer is needed.”
After planting, Katie mulches around the plants with grass or plant clippings. She said to make sure the plants are dead to avoid seeds from germinating.
She has her soil tested regularly by sending samples to the University of Florida.
“Nature is constantly changing,” Katie said. “We all learn from each other and I like to help educate people.”
Katie finds gardening very therapeutic especially when she can enjoy the smell of the fresh air and the taste of the fruits of her labor.