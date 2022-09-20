Ingra Gardner, Community Programs director, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, will address the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County on Saturday, Sept. 24. The meeting will take place at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway.
Gardner will be accompanied by Vikki Brown, manager of the Highlands County Library System and coordinator of the Heartland Library Cooperative. The Cooperative includes DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, and Okeechobee counties as well as Highlands County.
Gardner has oversight responsibility for a broad range of county programs, some of which are designed to aid economically disadvantaged individuals and families and some of which serve the general public. She will describe each of the programs’ goals and the current state of affairs.
The programs include the Children’s Advocacy Center, which aids victims of child abuse; Healthy Families Highlands, which provides free in-home parenting support to women prenatally thru three months of age; and the county’s Fair Housing Program and State Housing Initiative Partnership (SHIP) Program.
SHIP provides down payments for eligible first-time home buyers and funds for repairs and foreclosure prevention services for existing homeowners.
Gardner also oversees the Veteran Services Office and the Highlands County Library System.
The VSO determines veterans’ and their families’ eligibility for a broad range of benefits and helps them secure those benefits.
The Library System provides WiFi and internet access, internet databases, online courses, genealogy, e-content materials and over 300,000 items from books to compact discs to DVDs. Library System Manager Vikki Brown will provide details.
Other Human Services include a prescription assistance program for low-income county residents with no insurance coverage, and cremation services for indigents without resources to cover final expenses.
Gardmer moved to Highlands County from Chicago in February 2011, when she assumed the position of executive director of NuHope Elder Care Services. She became Community Programs director for Highlands County in December 2020.
She has a bachelor’s degree in sociology and psychology and a master’s degree in gerontology from the University of Illinois. She worked in many different capacities providing services to older adults in Chicago before moving to Florida.
Brown is a graduate of Sebring High School. She has a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Hodges University and a master’s degree in library and information science from the University of South Florida.
She became a volunteer at age 12 for the Sebring Public Library. That opened the door to a variety of part-time positions within the library system and to full-time work in 2018, when she became the librarian for the Avon Park Public Library.
In March 2020, she was promoted to manager of the Highlands County Library System and in May 2020 she earned the additional title of coordinator for the Heartland Library Cooperative.
The meeting starts at 10 a.m. Those planning to attend are encouraged to come early and enjoy coffee and light snacks.