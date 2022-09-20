Ingra Gardner, Community Programs director, Highlands County Board of County Commissioners, will address the Democratic Women’s Club of Highlands County on Saturday, Sept. 24. The meeting will take place at Democratic Party Headquarters, 4216 Sebring Parkway.

Gardner will be accompanied by Vikki Brown, manager of the Highlands County Library System and coordinator of the Heartland Library Cooperative. The Cooperative includes DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, and Okeechobee counties as well as Highlands County.

